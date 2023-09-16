Left Menu

Cop booked for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe to settle complaint against man in Thane district

The complainant has alleged that the accused official informed him that a woman had lodged a complaint against him.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 13:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a policeman who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man to settle a complaint against him in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered on Friday against constable Milind Nikam of Bhiwandi police, deputy superintendent of police, Thane ACB, Madhavi Rajekumbhar said. The complainant has alleged that the accused official informed him that a woman had lodged a complaint against him. He went on to demand Rs 10 lakh to settle the matter, she said.

The policeman allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 5 lakh on August 16 and again demanded Rs 2 lakh on the same day, the official said. The aggrieved man approached the ACB on August 24 and after verifying the complaint, the present case was registered, she said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

