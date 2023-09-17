Woman, daughter detained for offering namaz at Bareilly temple

Police on Sunday detained a 38-year-old woman and her daughter for allegedly offering namaz at a Shiva temple here along with a cleric, officials said.

They said the action was taken after police received a complaint from the Kesarpur village head's husband, Prem Singh, who alleged that the incident took place on Friday.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Gaurav Singh said the woman and her daughter allegedly offered namaz at the temple on the cleric's advice.

''We have detained one Nazeer (38), her daughter Sabina (19) and cleric Chaman Shah Miyan in a case of hurting religious sentiments,'' he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Prem Singh, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 295A (act to outrage religious feelings of a community) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and an investigation was launched, the CO said.

''The trio has been detained and is being questioned,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)