Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta gets Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship of Singapore

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:47 IST
Assam CM Himanta gets Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship of Singapore
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been bestowed with the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship of Singapore, an official release said on Sunday.

As part of the Fellowship, Sarma has been extended an invitation to visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Fellow for his ''dedicated leadership'' in public works and development, the statement said.

The fellowship is conferred on individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of their nation and bilateral relations with Singapore.

The Fellowship was launched as a tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding Prime Minister, for his contributions to the nation. The Patron of the Fellowship is the Prime Minister of Singapore.

''Sarma has been chosen for the award in recognition of his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony,'' the release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

He has become the first chief minister from Assam to receive this fellowship, it added.

With this achievement, Sarma has joined the likes of former Union Minister Arun Shourie, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former vice-chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023