Assam CM Himanta gets Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship of Singapore

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been bestowed with the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship of Singapore, an official release said on Sunday.

As part of the Fellowship, Sarma has been extended an invitation to visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Fellow for his ''dedicated leadership'' in public works and development, the statement said.

The fellowship is conferred on individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of their nation and bilateral relations with Singapore.

The Fellowship was launched as a tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding Prime Minister, for his contributions to the nation. The Patron of the Fellowship is the Prime Minister of Singapore.

''Sarma has been chosen for the award in recognition of his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony,'' the release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

He has become the first chief minister from Assam to receive this fellowship, it added.

With this achievement, Sarma has joined the likes of former Union Minister Arun Shourie, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former vice-chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

