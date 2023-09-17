Left Menu

Man held for death of six-year-old girl in Thane district

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of a six-year-old girl, whose body was found inside a plastic storage drum at an abandoned house in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said.The accused allegedly kidnapped the girl, killed her, and concealed the body in a water storage drum, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:51 IST
Man held for death of six-year-old girl in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of a six-year-old girl, whose body was found inside a plastic storage drum at an abandoned house in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the girl, killed her, and concealed the body in a water storage drum, an official said. The police were interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive behind the crime, senior inspector Chetan Kakade said.

According to the police, the child went missing from Fene village in Kamatghar of Bhiwandi on September 13, following which her parents, who are factory workers, lodged a complaint.

The Bhiwandi town police registered an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. On Friday, the police found the girl’s body in a plastic drum kept in an abandoned house in the locality, he said.

A man from the locality had also gone missing at the same time as the girl, and the police arrested him on Sunday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023