Man held for death of six-year-old girl in Thane district

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of a six-year-old girl, whose body was found inside a plastic storage drum at an abandoned house in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the girl, killed her, and concealed the body in a water storage drum, an official said. The police were interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive behind the crime, senior inspector Chetan Kakade said.

According to the police, the child went missing from Fene village in Kamatghar of Bhiwandi on September 13, following which her parents, who are factory workers, lodged a complaint.

The Bhiwandi town police registered an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. On Friday, the police found the girl’s body in a plastic drum kept in an abandoned house in the locality, he said.

A man from the locality had also gone missing at the same time as the girl, and the police arrested him on Sunday, the official said.

