Cauvery authority asks Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days: Official

The Cauvery Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, a senior Jal Shakti Ministry official said on Monday.The direction came after an emergency meeting was held on Monday in which both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu gave their representations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:05 IST
The direction came after an emergency meeting was held on Monday in which both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu gave their representations. In the meeting, Karnataka said it could release 3,000 cusecs while Tamil Nadu demanded 12,500 cusecs of water, the official said, adding that an agreement was reached to release 5,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days, after which the matter would be reviewed again. Taking note of the severity of drought in the Cauvery Basin in Karnataka, which has been increasing and putting at greater risk even drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, the state made submissions that it is not in a position to release water unless the inflows into reservoirs improves, the official said.

