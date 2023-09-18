SC notice to CBI on bail plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle-smuggling case

The Supreme Court sought the CBI's response on Monday on a bail plea moved by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who has been arrested in connection with a cattle-smuggling case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought its reply within two weeks on the plea.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing in the court on behalf of Mondal, submitted that five chargesheets have been filed in the case and everybody is out of jail except the TMC leader.

''I have spent 14 months in jail. The main kingpin was also granted bail by a bench headed by the chief justice,'' Rohatgi said.

The Calcutta High Court rejected Mondal's bail plea in January.

Mondal had prayed for bail, submitting that he was in custody for more than 145 days.

Holding that further investigation into the alleged amassing of illegal wealth by Mondal was continuing, the high court had said releasing him on bail at this stage would adversely affect the morale and confidence of the witnesses and seriously impact the collection of evidence.

Denying bail to Mondal, a division bench of the high court presided over by Justice Joymalya Bagchi had observed that he continued to hold a powerful political post and had an overwhelming influence not only in the society but also on the state administration.

Opposing Mondal's bail plea, it was alleged by the CBI that as a powerful political personality, the TMC leader had illegally aided and abetted cattle smuggler Enamul Haque and used his influence to ensure a smooth passage of cattle through Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal to reach the international border in lieu of wrongful gains.

Representing Mondal, senior counsel Kapil Sibal had submitted that the main accused, Enamul Haque, and co-accused Satish Kumar, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer at the time of his arrest, were out on bail.

The CBI had claimed that Mondal was the main facilitator for a smooth transportation of cattle through Birbhum district to Bangladesh.

Mondal's counsel had stated that no such evidence was found.

