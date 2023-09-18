Left Menu

Russia summons French ambassador to protest exclusion of journalists from Macron briefing

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:06 IST
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned French ambassador Pierre Levy on Monday to protest over what it called the "discriminatory and openly Russophobic" actions of French authorities against Russian journalists at the recent G20 summit in New Delhi.

It said reporters of RIA Novosti and the editor-in-chief of Russia-News were "rudely denied" access to the press conference of French President Emmanuel Macron.

