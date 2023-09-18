Two held in Indore for selling phones stolen in India in Nepal and Thailand

Two persons were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly selling in Thailand and Nepal expensive mobile phones stolen in India, a police official said.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra Vaswani and Jai Kumar Chhabria, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotia said.

''They used to procure expensive mobile phones stolen in India from those involved in these incidents and would sell these devices in Thailand and Nepal. We have recovered 64 expensive mobile phones from the duo. Further probe is underway,'' the DCP said.

