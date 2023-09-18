Left Menu

Railway gateman's murder: Estranged brother-in-law held; accused involved in four murders in 1990s, say cops

We have recovered two country-made guns and live rounds from the accused, the official informed.Shetty held a grudge against Kamble because of this domestic dispute and had told Vimal he would kill her brother, the official added.As per police, Shetty is allegedly involved in four murders in the 1990s.He had allegedly killed two of his brothers-in-law as well as the manager-drive duo of a private company in Uran in 1999, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:04 IST
The Raigad police on Monday said it had solved the murder of a 55-year-old railway gateman in August with the arrest of the deceased's estranged brother-in-law.

Chandrakant Kamble was shot dead near the Tise railway gate on August 21 and CCTV footage showed accused Vijay Ramesh Shetty, a native of Kalburgi in neighbouring Karnataka, in the vicinity in Roha at the time, he said.

''Shetty was staying at Reti Bunder in Belapur in Navi Mumbai. He was held from Akkalkot in Solapur district after his mobile number was tracked. The murder was due to the fallout between Shetty and his wife Vimal, who is Kamble's sister,'' he said.

''Kamble's sister was staying in his house after her fight with Shetty. She was seeking a divorce from Shetty and wanted him to pay Rs 10 lakh. We have recovered two country-made guns and live rounds from the accused,'' the official informed.

Shetty held a grudge against Kamble because of this domestic dispute and had told Vimal he would kill her brother, the official added.

As per police, Shetty is allegedly involved in four murders in the 1990s.

He had allegedly killed two of his brothers-in-law as well as the manager-drive duo of a private company in Uran in 1999, the official said.

