Later, he was handed over to the Gujarat Police this year on August 24, it said.The IG prisons said the video was not made in any of the prisons of Punjab as Bishnoi and Raju Bishodhi never stayed together in any prison of the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:37 IST
Video call between Lawrence Bishnoi, Monu Manesar not made from Punjab jail: IG Prisons
The Punjab jail department Monday said a purported video of a conversation between gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and cow vigilante Monu Manesar was not made from any of the jails in the state.

The purported clip showing a video call between Bishnoi and Manesar went viral on social media. In the video, Bishnoi can be seen sitting with another criminal in the jail.

Bishnoi is facing several cases, which includes the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab.

Manesar has been booked by Rajasthan Police for the murder of two Muslim men in February and is also accused of inciting the recent violence in his home state, Haryana. Manesar was arrested on September 12 by Haryana Police.

In a statement here, the Punjab jail department on Monday rubbished some media reports which suggested that Bishnoi was using a mobile phone while being in Bathinda jail.

After the purported video surfaced, an inquiry into the matter was entrusted to the Inspector General of Prisons, Punjab.

According to the statement, it was found in the inquiry that the person sitting with Bishnoi in the video was Rajkumar alias Raju Bishodhi, a criminal.

Rajkumar was lodged at the district jail of Sri Muktsar Sahib for 28 days from January 25, 2021 to February 22, 2021, it said.

While Bishnoi stayed in Faridkot central jail till 2018 and then he was handed over to some other state's police, the statement said.

After staying in the prisons of other states, he was brought to the Bathinda central jail on September 24, 2022. Later, he was handed over to the Gujarat Police this year on August 24, it said.

The IG (prisons) said the video was not made in any of the prisons of Punjab as Bishnoi and Raju Bishodhi never stayed together in any prison of the state.

