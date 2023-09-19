Left Menu

European Commission VP: China's data laws for firms lack 'clarity'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2023 06:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 06:25 IST
European Union businesses are concerned about China's data laws, including their "lack of clarity" and the "long processes" which companies have to undergo, said European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova on Tuesday.

"We will come back to the Chinese authorities with a proposal to create some kind of information link that will help EU businesses to understand law and avoid possible lack of compliance," Jourova said at a news conference.

In July, China expanded its counter-espionage law, with wide-ranging updates including banning the transfer of any information related to national security and broadening the definition of spying.

