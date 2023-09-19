European Commission VP: China's data laws for firms lack 'clarity'

European Union businesses are concerned about China's data laws, including their "lack of clarity" and the "long processes" which companies have to undergo, said European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova on Tuesday.

"We will come back to the Chinese authorities with a proposal to create some kind of information link that will help EU businesses to understand law and avoid possible lack of compliance," Jourova said at a news conference.

In July, China expanded its counter-espionage law, with wide-ranging updates including banning the transfer of any information related to national security and broadening the definition of spying.

