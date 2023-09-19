Left Menu

Taiwan says detected 27 Chinese military aircraft in its air defence zone

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 19-09-2023 07:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 07:04 IST
Taiwan says detected 27 Chinese military aircraft in its air defence zone
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday that in the past 24 hours it had detected 27 Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets entering the island's air defence identification zone, mostly flying to the waters southwest of Taiwan.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained in recent years of stepped-up Chinese military activities near the island as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

