Czechs to get funding from Denmark, Netherlands for Ukraine weapon supplies
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:54 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
The Czech Republic has signed a letter of intent with Denmark and the Netherlands on financial support for deliveries of Czech weapons to Ukraine, the country's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry said it will help cover supplies of additional tanks, howitzers, small arms, air defence capacities and forms of electronic warfare or ammunition. The first project will be the donation of modernised T-72EA tanks in the near future, it said.
