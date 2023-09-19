Left Menu

Robbers hold bank staff hostage, loot Rs 5.62cr in cash, gold after attacking manager in Raigarh

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Armed robbers targeted a leading private bank in Raigarh city of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning and decamped with cash and gold estimated to be worth more than Rs 5.62 crore after attacking and injuring its manager, police said.

The incident, during the robbers held the bank staff hostage, occurred at around 9.30 am at Jagatpur branch of Axis Bank located near Dimrapur Chowk under the city Kotwali police station limits, said Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar.

"Around six to seven robbers barged into the bank and held employees hostage in a room," he said.

They attacked the bank manager with a sharp weapon on his thigh while demanding keys to the locker room. The miscreants fled after looting cash and gold ornaments, the officer said.

The bank manager was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was said to be stable, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot. Initial investigation found the robbers decamped with Rs 4,19,46,000 in cash and 2.917 kg of mortgaged gold ornaments worth around Rs 1,42,09,170, said the SP.

The value of the looted cash and gold ornaments was estimated to be Rs 5,62,55,170, Kumar said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the robbers, he added.

Police in adjoining districts and neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand have also been informed about the incident and their help has been sought to nab the criminals, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

