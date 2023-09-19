Left Menu

Nigeria's Atiku challenges presidential election result at Supreme Court

Atiku, from the People's Democratic Party, said in his appeal that the tribunal erred in law "when it failed to nullify the presidential election ...

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:19 IST
Nigeria's Atiku challenges presidential election result at Supreme Court
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's main opposition leader Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging a tribunal ruling that upheld President Bola Tinubu's victory in a February election, a court filing showed.

No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule and has a history of electoral fraud. Atiku, from the People's Democratic Party, said in his appeal that the tribunal erred in law "when it failed to nullify the presidential election ... on the ground of non compliance" with the electoral law.

A five-member tribunal had rejected the challenge by Atiku, who came second behind Tinubu and Peter Obi, of the Labour Party, who polled third in the presidential race. The two opposition candidates had asked the tribunal to cancel the election, alleging irregularities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023