Assam: Two arrested in connection with 'supari' smuggling
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:29 IST
Two persons were arrested from Assam's Goalpara district for their alleged involvement in 'supari' or betel nut smuggling from Bangladesh, police said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) made the arrests, they said.
During the investigation it was found that the duo was allegedly also involved in money laundering, police said.
Several Bangladeshi middlemen are suspected to be involved in the illegal trade, they said.
A case was registered and an investigation started, they added.
