Europe owes its security to US commitment, says Polish president
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:30 IST
- Country:
- Poland
The commitment of the United States is essential for European security, Poland's president said on Tuesday, adding that the continent too often forgets this.
"It is too often that Europe tends to forget that it owes its security and prosperity to the U.S. commitment and presence," Andrzej Duda said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
