UP govt constitutes 3-member committee to prepare Advocate Protection Bill

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:41 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to prepare an Advocate Protection Bill in the state.

Principal Secretary, Law will be the chairman of the committee while Additional Director General, Prosecution will be its member. Another member is to be appointed by the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, an official statement issued here said.

The committee will go through all aspects and apprise the State Law Commission about its views and recommendations for further action, it said.

Lawyers from across Uttar Pradesh are seeking the enactment of a law for the protection of advocates and to ensure a safe atmosphere for legal professionals.

The chorus has grown louder after the August 29 police lathi charge on advocates in Hapur district.

