Prayagraj: Businessman's son kidnapped for Rs 15 lakh found dead

The body of a businessman's 13-year-old son allegedly kidnapped from Prayagraj for Rs 15-lakh ransom was recovered Sunday in the forests of Arwari with his mouth gagged, and hands and legs tied with a rope, police said.

Bargarh SHO Anjani Kumar Singh told PTI it appeared that Shubh Kesarwani was hit on the head with a heavy stone which caused his death.

Shubh was son of businessman Pushpraj Kesarwani alias Vicky, of Shankargarh, he said.

The boy was in the shop at Shankargarh till 4 pm on Saturday but mysteriously disappeared after that, the SHO said.

He said Pushpraj got a call from an unknown person around 9 pm on Saturday, demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh, Singh said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem. Senior police officials of the district have reached the spot and are trying to workout the case.

