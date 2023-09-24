Left Menu

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan reviews infrastructure development at Karwar naval base

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 19:18 IST
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan reviews infrastructure development at Karwar naval base
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has reviewed progress in development of various critical infrastructure in Indian Navy's strategically crucial base in Karnataka's Karwar.

Gen Chauhan assessed the progress of critical infrastructure, accommodation and other strategic initiatives at the base during a visit to it on Saturday, according to the defence ministry.

The Chief of Defence Staff also visited aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The Indian Navy is expanding the naval base in Karwar as part of project 'Seabird'.

Once the base is fully operational, it will be one of the largest naval bases in Asia.

''The Chief of Defence Staff interacted with the senior officers of Karwar naval area and project Seabird,'' the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

''He underscored the importance of establishing the base as a forward-thinking and adaptable one, ensuring its readiness for future challenges with the ability to remain relevant and responsive to the evolving security concerns,'' it said.

