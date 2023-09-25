Abrams tanks arrive in Ukraine - Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:16 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
US-made Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.
"Good news from Minister (of Defence) Umerov. Abrams are already in Ukraine and are being prepared to reinforce our brigades," he said on Telegram messaging app.
U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that the first American Abrams tanks would be delivered to Ukraine this week.
