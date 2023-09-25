Left Menu

Marathi literature must be translated in all languages, taken to every part of the country, says Raj Thackeray

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:42 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has said Marathi literature must be translated in all languages and should be taken to every part of the country like it is being done with literature in Kerala.

Speaking at a function to release a collection of writings by the legendary Kusumagraj by Abhijit Phanse on Sunday here, the MNS chief said poets must write about the present ''polluted political situation'' in the country.

''I don't know how much politicians will understand the present situation in the country. Hence, poets should come forward to describe it,'' he said.

Citing a visit to the well-preserved house of Shakespeare in England, Thackeray said ''we do not promote out talent properly due to which intellectuals remain in the background''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

