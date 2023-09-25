Marathi literature must be translated in all languages, taken to every part of the country, says Raj Thackeray
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has said Marathi literature must be translated in all languages and should be taken to every part of the country like it is being done with literature in Kerala.
Speaking at a function to release a collection of writings by the legendary Kusumagraj by Abhijit Phanse on Sunday here, the MNS chief said poets must write about the present ''polluted political situation'' in the country.
''I don't know how much politicians will understand the present situation in the country. Hence, poets should come forward to describe it,'' he said.
Citing a visit to the well-preserved house of Shakespeare in England, Thackeray said ''we do not promote out talent properly due to which intellectuals remain in the background''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-Ford calls drop-goals 'crucial weapon' after England overcome Argentina
Rains expected to intensify in Kerala
Kerala will become fully sports literate state in 10 years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Three under custody in connection with eight-year-old girl's abduction, sexual assault case in Kerala
Livingstone "dead cert" for England's World Cup playing eleven: Eoin Morgan