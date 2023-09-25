UP doctor beaten to death over land dispute cremated after assurances from DM

Two days after a 53-year-old doctor was allegedly beaten to death here, his family cremated him on Monday after the district magistrate assured them that their demands would be looked into.

The family members of Ghanshyam Tripathi, who was allegedly killed over a land dispute, had refused to cremate him. They made six demands, including that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should visit them.

The other demands included a job for the victim's wife, Rs 1 crore compensation, immediate arrest of the accused, bulldozing of their property, and possession of the disputed land.

Sultanpur DM Jasjit Kaur visited Tripathi's family on Monday and assured them to look into their demands, following which they performed the doctor's funeral rites at the Dhopap Dham Ghat here in the presence of police force.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Sultanpur on Monday and alleged that the man responsible for the death is linked to the BJP, but did not elaborate.

He also told reporters here that when people linked to the BJP get involved in any crime, the ''keys of Baba's bulldozer do not work'', referring to the chief minister. He alleged that the family members of the accused who is linked to the BJP are involved in the doctor's murder, and demanded that the government give justice to the aggrieved family within 24 hours.

Tripathi, who was posted in the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre, died after allegedly being thrashed by a few people over a land dispute in the Kotwali area here on Saturday.

Following the decision of Tripathi's family to not cremate him, a huge police force was deployed near his house in Sakhauli Kalan village in the Lambhua tehsil.

A delegation of the Indian Medical Association also met DM Kaur and sought justice for the doctor's family.

Several local leaders and officials of the administration attended Tripathi's funeral.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma had earlier said that the doctor had purchased a land parcel from Ajay Narayan Singh, the main accused in the murder case. ''The accused were demanding more money and were not giving the possession of the land to the doctor,'' Barma said.

However, the police did not share details about the size of the land and its cost.

Tripathi had purchased a land parcel located behind a Saraswati Shishu Mandir and there was ''commotion'' over it every day, according to the doctor's wife, Nisha Tripathi. On Saturday, she alleged that ''some people who live in Narayanpur'' killed her husband over a land dispute. She claimed that the son of Narayanpur resident Jagdish Narayan Singh assaulted her husband who died in a hospital during treatment.

On Sunday, District Magistrate Kaur convened a meeting on the matter.

Kaur told reporters that Sadar SDM has been directed to find the land belonging to the accused and their family members. Instructions have also been given to the SDM to ascertain whether the land possessed by them is not an encroachment on gram sabha land or an illegal property.

