Bahrain says attack by Yemen rebels kills one Bahraini officer and one soldier on the Saudi border

Bahrain's military command says one of its officers and a soldier were killed in a drone attack by Yemeni rebels while patrolling the Yemeni-Saudi border.

The statement, carried by the official Bahrain News Agency, says "a number" of soldiers were wounded in the attack early Monday.

Bahrain is a close ally of Saudi Arabia, which has been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen for several years. A cease-fire had largely stopped the violence, and the two sides have appeared close to a peace agreement in recent months.

Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic relations earlier this year in a deal brokered by China, further raising hopes for an end to the conflict in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country.

"This terrorist attack was carried out by the Houthis, who sent aircraft targeting the position of the Bahraini guards on the southern border of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia despite the halt of military operations between the warring sides in Yemen," the Bahraini military statement said.

