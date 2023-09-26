Left Menu

Air alert lifted in Sevastopol, missile attack thwarted - governor

Russian forces repelled an attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Monday, downing one missile, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram. Razvozhayev, citing preliminary data, said Russian air defence units downed a missile near the Belbek military airfield.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 01:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 01:03 IST
Air alert lifted in Sevastopol, missile attack thwarted - governor

Russian forces repelled an attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Monday, downing one missile, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.

Razvozhayev, citing preliminary data, said Russian air defence units downed a missile near the Belbek military airfield. An air raid alert was subsequently lifted. Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was restored.

At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in Sevastopol last Friday. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

