European Commission should make more checks on Ukraine grain corridors

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-09-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:15 IST
The European Commission should make checks on corridors of solidarity for Ukraine grains and enact a deposit system for exports, Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny said on Tuesday after meeting ministers from Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.
Ukraine has been in dispute with Slovakia, Poland and Hungary over national restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports that they imposed this month after the European Union executive decided not to extend a ban on imports.
