At least 100 killed in fire at Iraq wedding celebration
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 04:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 04:41 IST
At least 100 people were killed and 150 people were injured in a fire at a wedding celebration in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq's Nineveh province, Iraqi state media said early on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraq starts relocating Iranian Kurdish fighters from Iran border - Iraq foreign minister
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Treasury official says Iraq must act to avoid further action on banks
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Treasury official says Iraq must act to avoid further action on banks
Iraq jails police for failing to halt torching of Swedish embassy after Koran burning
UAE-Iraq Joint Committee holds tenth session