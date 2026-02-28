Iraq Closes Airspace After Israeli Strikes on Iran

Iraq's Ministry of Transport announced on Saturday the closure of the country's airspace in response to Israeli airstrikes on adjacent Iran. The unprecedented move follows a series of escalating military actions in the region.

According to Mitham al-Safi, the ministry's spokesperson, the decision to close the airspace was made after evacuating all air traffic from Iraqi territory. The closure highlights growing tensions in the Middle East, adding further complexity to regional geopolitics.

The closure's potential repercussions include disruption of commercial flights and possible impacts on diplomatic relations within the region. As the situation develops, neighboring countries are closely monitoring these developments.