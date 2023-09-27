Left Menu

Indian Navy to come out with new indigenisation roadmap

Listing various initiatives on the indigenisation front, he said the Navy now has an array of approved products and many such projects will be concluded soon.

The Indian Navy will unveil an updated indigenisation roadmap next week, outlining its specific initiatives to ensure self-reliance in various critical technologies and platforms.

The roadmap will be released at the second edition of the annual 'Swavlamban' seminar to be held on October 4 and 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the conclave.

At a media briefing, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh said the Navy resolved to develop 75 technologies at the 'Swavlamban' seminar last year and the aim has been achieved.

''The promises made last year have been fully met,'' he said.

Without divulging the details, Vice Admiral Singh said a number of policy decisions and new announcements will be brought out at the two-day seminar.

''The Indian Navy is at the forefront of the Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) initiative. It (self-reliance) is the core principle for us,'' the Vice Chief of the Indian Navy added.

Listing various initiatives on the indigenisation front, he said the Navy now has an array of approved products and many such projects will be concluded soon.

