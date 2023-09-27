Left Menu

Olympics-UN body questions French move to bar its athletes from wearing hijab at Paris 2024

A United Nations body has criticized France's ban on its athletes wearing the hijab at next year's summer Olympics. The comments come days after French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said French athletes would be barred from wearing a hijab during the Paris Games to respect principles of secularism. Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11 next year.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:02 IST
Olympics-UN body questions French move to bar its athletes from wearing hijab at Paris 2024
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A United Nations body has criticized France's ban on its athletes wearing the hijab at next year's summer Olympics. Asked about the decision to ban French athletes from wearing the hijab at the Paris event, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said: "no one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear, or not wear."

"According to international human right standards, restrictions of expressions of religions or beliefs such as attire choices are only acceptable under really specific circumstances that address legitimate concerns for public safety, public order or public health or morals in a necessary and proportionate fashion," said Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for the office. The comments come days after French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said French athletes would be barred from wearing a hijab during the Paris Games to respect principles of secularism.

Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

 Switzerland
2
SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Together at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Togeth...

 India
3
Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023