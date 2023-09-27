Policeman, SPO killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A special police officer (SPO) and policeman were killed and two others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.
The accident took place near a dam at Chanderkote, they said.
SPO Swami Raj died in the accident while the injured -- including police personnel Sewa Singh and Parvaiz Ahmed -- have been hospitalised, they said.
Later, Ahmed succumbed to injuries in the hospital, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SPO Swami Raj
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Sewa Singh
- Ahmed
- Parvaiz Ahmed
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two security officers injured in Kashmir encounter
Kashmir farmers protest India's decision to cut tax on imported US apples
J-K: Dogra Front holds protest against Pakistan after 4 security personnel killed in Kashmir
IAF to organise Air show in Jammu to celebrate 76th anniversary of J-K’s accession
Anti-Pakistan protests in Jammu against killing of army, police officers in Anantnag encounter