Powerful explosion has occurred in Tashkent, Uzbekistan -Uzbek news website Daryo
A powerful explosion has occurred in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Uzbek news website Daryo reported early on Thursday.
Reports suggest a customs warehouse at the airport has exploded, Daryo said.
