Amnesty: Israeli attack that killed Reuters journalist, wounded others must be investigated as a war crime

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Amnesty International said on Thursday that Israeli strikes that killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six others in south Lebanon on Oct. 13 were likely a direct attack on civilians that must be investigated as a war crime.

Human Rights Watch, in a separate statement, said the two Israeli strikes were "an apparently deliberate attack on civilians and thus a war crime".

A Reuters investigation published on Thursday found an Israeli tank crew killed Abdallah and wounded the six other reporters by firing two shells in quick succession from Israel while the journalists were filming cross-border shelling from a distance. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

