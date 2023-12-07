Farmer killed in missile strike from Lebanon, Israel radio says

A guided-missile attack from Lebanon killed a 60-year-old farmer in northern Israel on Thursday, Israel's public broadcaster Kan said, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah against escalating the fighting.

The army said Hezbollah carried out the anti-tank attack. It said Israeli helicopters, tanks and artillery retaliated against the source of fire across the border. "If Hezbollah chooses to start an all-out war then it will by its own hand turn Beirut and southern Lebanon, not far from here, into Gaza and Khan Younis," Netanyahu said while visiting troops near the border.

It was not immediately clear whether Netanyahu was speaking to the soldiers when the civilian was killed or whether he was anywhere near where the missile struck. A spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it pronounced the man's death at Fassuta about 3 km (1.8 miles) from Matat, a village abutting the Lebanese border which the Israeli military had reported coming under a missile attack.

The Palestinian Hamas militant group carried out an Oct. 7 assault on Israel, prompting an Israel retaliatory offensive in Hamas-ruled Gaza. Iran backs both Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah militants.

