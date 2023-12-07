Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:27 IST
UP: Man convicted for minor stepdaughter's rape in Shamli, gets life sentence
A court in Shamli district on Thursday convicted a man for raping his minor stepdaughter and gave him a life term, a lawyer said.

''Special Judge Mumtaz Ali's court convicted one Rajendra in the rape case of his 14-year-old stepdaughter and awarded him life imprisonment,'' Special government counsel Pushpendra Malik said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 23,000 on the convict.

According to police, the incident occurred in August this year and lodged a case under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested by police and has been in jail since then.

