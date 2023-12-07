UP: Man convicted for minor stepdaughter's rape in Shamli, gets life sentence
- Country:
- India
A court in Shamli district on Thursday convicted a man for raping his minor stepdaughter and gave him a life term, a lawyer said.
''Special Judge Mumtaz Ali's court convicted one Rajendra in the rape case of his 14-year-old stepdaughter and awarded him life imprisonment,'' Special government counsel Pushpendra Malik said.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 23,000 on the convict.
According to police, the incident occurred in August this year and lodged a case under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The accused was arrested by police and has been in jail since then.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 23
- 000
- Mumtaz Ali's
- Protection of Children
- Rajendra
- Shamli
- Pushpendra Malik
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-FA says professional clubs failing to meet diversity targets; Olympics-Paris 2024 to sell 400,000 tickets next week, 7.2 million already sold and more
Gaza Health Ministry resumes detailed count of Palestinian casualties, says death toll exceeds 13,000, reports AP.
More than 13,000 people have died in Gaza, officials say as they resume detailed count
Nearly 26,000 people killed in road accidents in Odisha from 2018-22: Minister
Royal Bengal Tiger travels over 2,000 km in search of suitable territory, spotted in Odisha