New-age avionics key for data-driven battlefield: CDS Gen Chauhan

Teaming up of manned and unmanned military assets will be a major aspect in new-generation avionics to prepare for future warfare, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Thursday, underscoring the importance of infusion of critical technologies by Indian armed forces in dealing with fast evolving security scenario.

In an address at an aviation expo, the top military official also underlined the need for developing futuristic technologies to deal with any possible security challenges facing the nation. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) underscored the significance of new-age technologies and termed it essential for modern militaries to be ready to fight today while preparing for an ''uncertain and ambiguous'' future, in the era of dynamic global security landscape and rapid technological advancements. Gen Chauhan said state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is at the forefront in rolling out new avionics and hardware to bolster the country's military preparedness.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the two-day 'Avionics Expo 2023' organised by the HAL in the national capital.

The HAL is showcasing its design, development and production of a diverse range of avionics systems at the expo. ''We all are in the midst of a change and transformation. It is not only geo-political changes but also geo-economic and technological changes,'' he said. ''It is essential that modern militaries are ready to fight, while they prepare themselves for future conflicts,'' he said.

The CDS said teaming up of manned and unmanned assets will be key to prepare for future security challenges.

Gen Chauhan urged the industry to understand the requirement of services, and evolve solutions that fit the country's terrain, climate and operational requirements. ''India's challenges must be resolved with Indian solutions as a series of contemporary events have exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains,'' he said.

He pointed out that the government has adopted the 'Aatmanirbharta' approach to mitigate uncertainties and this vision demonstrates its confidence in the domestic industry. ''A number of steps are being taken to strengthen the defence industrial capabilities under the 'Aatmanirbharta' initiative. We are boosting our indigenous and innovative defence capabilities,'' he said.

Highlighting the economic prospects of self-reliance in defence including aerospace and avionics, Gen Chauhan asserted that the defence industrial sector has a large potential to achieve the country's economic goals. ''Global military avionics market is projected to grow USD 56 billion by 2030. This provides us a window of opportunity which needs to be exploited by believing in the mantra of 'Make for India, Make for World','' he said.

Stating that the convergence of new technologies is making the battle space more automated and autonomous, he stressed that the advent of technological solutions in the field of networking, data analytics and robotics have heralded a new landscape in the field of avionics.

Gen Chauhan urged the military and the scientific community to maintain pace with the technological requirements so that the nation remains ahead of the curve. ''This would need investment of thoughts, skill and capital. In the field of military avionics, it will include precision targeting, electronic warfare, aircraft health monitoring and data connectivity for positive control,'' he added.

Dr D K Sunil, Director of Engineering and R&D at the HAL, said the HAL is showcasing its rich legacy in the design, development and production of a diverse range of avionics systems at the expo.

