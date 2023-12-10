Swede faces charges in Iran of spying for Israel - ISNA

A Swedish national employed by the European Union faces charges in Iran of spying for Israel and 'corruption on earth', which can carry the death penalty, Iranian news agency ISNA said on Sunday.

Johan Floderus was detained in April 2022 while on holiday in Iran. Sweden's foreign minister said on Saturday that his trial had begun.

