RSS welcomes SC verdict on Article 370, says it will strengthen national unity

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday said the Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre will strengthen national unity.

The RSS has been opposing Article 370 of the Constitution "since the beginning", Sangh's all-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

The top court unanimously upheld the Centre's 2019 decision to abrogate provisions of the Article bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).

It also directed restoration of statehood ''at the earliest'' as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

"The Supreme Court legitimising the abolition of Article 370 is worth welcoming. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) welcomes this decision," Ambekar said The RSS has also passed many resolutions in the matter and participated in all the movements demanding scrapping of the provision which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"This decision will strengthen national unity. The people who have been suffering injustice in Jammu and Kashmir for years due to Article 370 have got relief from this decision," Ambekar added.

The RSS-linked women's organisation Samvardhinee Nyas also hailed the Supreme Court verdict.

It said the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre has paved the way for the ''integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream of India'' and fostering equal rights and opportunities to all citizens.

''We, Samvardhinee Nyas karyakartas, are immensely thankful to you for giving a positive judgment on the abrogation of Article 370...Thank you for your unwavering commitment to justice and the betterment of our country,'' the organisation said in a letter to the Supreme Court.

''We feel extremely proud that our judiciary has taken a powerful step towards One Nation, One PM, One flag. We are One. The ruling showcases the commitment to fairness, unity, and the rule of law within our nation,'' Samvardhinee Nyas said.

This decision has heralded a new era of ''development, inclusivity, and progress'' for the region, it added.

