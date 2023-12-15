Left Menu

Ex-FBI official sentenced to over four years for work for Russia's Deripaska

A former FBI official was sentenced to over four years in prison on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to working for Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch under U.S. sanctions whom prosecutors have called President Vladimir Putin's "henchman." Charles McGonigal, who led the counterintelligence division of the FBI's New York field office from 2016 through his retirement in 2018, admitted in August to working for Deripaska between spring and autumn of 2021 to find negative information on rival Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden imposed the 50-month sentence at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 01:24 IST
Ex-FBI official sentenced to over four years for work for Russia's Deripaska

A former FBI official was sentenced to over four years in prison on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to working for Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch under U.S. sanctions whom prosecutors have called President Vladimir Putin's "henchman." Charles McGonigal, who led the counterintelligence division of the FBI's New York field office from 2016 through his retirement in 2018, admitted in August to working for Deripaska between spring and autumn of 2021 to find negative information on rival Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden imposed the 50-month sentence at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had suggested Rearden sentence McGonigal to five years in prison, the maximum allowable for the one count of conspiracy to violate sanctions to which he pleaded guilty.

"McGonigal abused the skills and influence his country entrusted him with by secretly working for the very threats he had previously protected it against," prosecutors wrote in a Dec. 7 court filing. "No one knew better the gravity of McGonigal's crimes than McGonigal himself." McGonigal's lawyers said he should be spared prison time, arguing he had accepted responsibility and had already lost his job. They also said he thought his work for Deripaska was "consistent" with U.S. foreign policy because it was in furtherance of potentially sanctioning Potanin.

Deripaska, the founder of Russian aluminum company Rusal , was among two dozen Russian businessmen and government officials on whom Washington imposed sanctions in 2018 in reaction to Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. A lawyer for Deripaska, who has separately been charged with evading U.S. sanctions, declined to comment.

The Treasury Department sanctioned Potanin, the largest shareholder of metals producer Nornickel, in December 2022 as part of its push to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine. McGonigal has separately pleaded guilty to a federal charge in Washington of concealing $225,000 in cash payments from a former Albanian intelligence officer. He is scheduled to be sentenced on those charges on Feb. 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023