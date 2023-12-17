CM Yogi lauds UP PAC for role in countering 2001 Parliament attack

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state's Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) demonstrated rare bravery in countering the attack on Parliament in 2001.

Even during the terrorist attack on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the PAC successfully countered the attack, a statement issued here quoted the chief minister as saying.

Speaking at PAC's foundation day programme, Adityanath said, ''Despite the glorious history of PAC, some people, due to their evil thinking, had disbanded 46 PAC companies in the state. However, today, a total of 273 companies in 33 battalions are fully operational.'' Highlighting achievements of the PAC, he said, ''When Parliament was attacked in 2001, PAC personnel demonstrated bravery and valour and succeeded in killing the attackers. Not only this, PAC jawans also foiled a terrorist attack in Ayodhya.'' The CM presented the Best Battalion Award, Best Platoon Drill award and also honoured the best players and meritorious students with memento and cash prizes.

Adityanath said the state government has recruited 41,893 constables and 698 platoon commandos in the PAC.

To provide more opportunities for promotion in the PAC, the government has increased the number of inspectors and sub-inspectors in the Armed Police Force by 184 and 3,772, respectively. Under departmental promotions, 257 sub-inspectors, 3,558 head constables, and 12,774 constables have been promoted, he said.

Direct recruitment of constables is also underway, with the number totalling up to more than 10,584 recruits, Adityanath added.

The chief minister said the PAC has been equipped with modern weapons and tools, including SLR, INSAS rifle, riot control equipment, anti-riot guns, and tear gas guns.

Necessary flood relief companies have also been provided. To ensure quality daily-use items for PAC personnel at reasonable prices, 13 master canteens and 102 subsidized canteens in PAC units are operational.

To ensure the participation of women in the police force, the chief minister said, the government has approved three women battalions in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Badaun, named after Veerangana Uda Devi, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai, and Veerangana Avanti Bai.

''The battalions are already operating. Skilled sportspersons have been made a part of the police force for the first time. So far, more than 500 skilled players have been recruited,'' he said.

He further added that a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) battalion has been formed, consisting of six companies and 18 teams. Three companies including nine teams, have been operational, while the remaining three companies will be started soon. Along with this, the government has approved the necessary funds for motor vehicles and other equipment for use by three additional companies.

''During this year's floods, the PAC and SDRF teams, through their tireless efforts, saved 1,008 people and animals. They also contributed to evacuating more than 20,000 flood-affected people,'' he said.

