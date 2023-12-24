Two Indians arrested for carrying brown sugar in Nepal: Police
Two Indian nationals were on sunday arrested for attempting to smuggle narcotics drugs in Western Nepal, police said.
The two were arrested in the country's Bardiya district after the police department received information that some youth from India were carrying brown sugar illegally with them.
''The two Indians were found carrying 47.7 gms of brown sugar and were arrested soon after the police received the information,'' said the police.
According to the police, the two were trying to enter Nepal from India on foot when they were arrested.
