Karnataka Police files FIR against RSS leader for alleged comments insulting women

A case was registered against Bhat based on a complaint received from a social worker, police said, adding the video of his alleged comments are also available on public platforms.

PTI | Mandya | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:28 IST
The Karnataka Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in Mandya district for allegedly insulting women and promoting religious enmity, officials said. A case was registered against Bhat based on a complaint received from a social worker, police said, adding the video of his alleged comments are also available on public platforms. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Bhat targeted Muslim women and promoted religious hatred against the community while addressing a gathering during Sankeertana Yatra, which was organised by a Hindu outfit as part of the Hanuma Jayanti celebrations under tight security on December 24 in Srirangapatna, police said. She also accused him of trying to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims through his comments which would disturb peace and create communal disharmony in society. She also alleged that he insulted women and spoke about them in an obscene manner at a public platform, a senior police officer said, quoting the complaint. ''Based on the complaint, an FIR has been booked against Bhat under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 294 (dealing with uttering obscene words in a public place), Section 509 (dealing with words or gestures that intrude into the privacy of women), and Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), and Section 298 (deliberate hurting of religious feelings),'' he added. Police said that Bhat has not been arrested yet in the case since an investigation into the matter is underway.

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

