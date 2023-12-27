Left Menu

Turkiye hits 70 sites linked to Kurdish groups in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for soldiers' deaths

Turkiye has hit more than 70 sites allegedly linked to Kurdish groups in Syria and northern Iraq during airstrikes launched this week in retaliation for the deaths of 12 Turkish soldiers in Iraq, the defense minister said Wednesday.At least 59 Kurdish militants were killed in the strikes as well as in land clashes, Yasar Guler said in a video message to top military officials which was posted on X, formerly Twitter.Our pain is great, but our determination is complete, Guler said.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:33 IST
Turkiye hits 70 sites linked to Kurdish groups in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for soldiers' deaths
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkiye has hit more than 70 sites allegedly linked to Kurdish groups in Syria and northern Iraq during airstrikes launched this week in retaliation for the deaths of 12 Turkish soldiers in Iraq, the defense minister said Wednesday.

At least 59 Kurdish militants were killed in the strikes as well as in land clashes, Yasar Guler said in a video message to top military officials which was posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our pain is great, but our determination is complete,'' Guler said. "We avenged (the deaths) of our precious children and we will continue to do so." There was no immediately statement from Kurdish groups and the 59 deaths could not be independently verified.

On Friday, militants affiliated with the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, attempted to infiltrate a Turkish base in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Turkish officials said. Six Turkish soldiers were killed in the ensuing firefight. The following day, six more Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with the Kurdish militants.

Turkiye responded by launching strikes against sites that officials said were associated with the PKK in Iraq and Syria.

A spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said at least eight civilians were killed in the airstrikes in northeast Syria on Monday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, said 12 others were wounded.

Turkiye insists it takes utmost care to avoid civilian casualties and harm to cultural heritage.

The PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq, has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkiye and is considered a terror organization by Turkiye's Western allies, including the U.S. Tens of thousands of people have died since the start of the conflict in 1984.

Turkiye and the U.S. however, disagree on the status of the Syrian Kurdish groups, which have been allied with Washington in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023