Netanyahu says Israel fighting on all fronts, war to last many months

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-12-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 00:26 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address on Saturday that Israel was fighting on "all fronts" in a war that he said would last many more months until victory is achieved.

He was speaking as Israel entered the 13th week of its war against Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza, which has touched off attacks against it by other Iranian-aligned groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. (Writing by Dan Williams)

