EU's Borrell says to propose mission to protect vessels in Red Sea
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:18 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday he would present to member states a proposal to create a mission to contribute to security in the Red Sea.
Borrell told reporters at an event in Lisbon that the proposal would be presented on Thursday and would require unanimity among member states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Sea
- Josep Borrell
- Borrell
- Lisbon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon announces new international mission to counter attacks on commercial vessels in Red Sea
Yemen's Houthis attacked two ships in southern Red Sea on Dec 18, says US
WRAPUP 2-US-led Red Sea patrol force formed in response to attacks by Houthis backing Palestinians
Blinken, in call with Saudi counterpart, condemns Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
Blinken, in call with Saudi counterpart, condemns Houthis for Red Sea attacks