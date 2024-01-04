Iraq's foreign ministry condemns 'aggression' on a security facility - statement
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-01-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 19:07 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iraq's foreign ministry condemned in a statement on Thursday the "aggression" on an Iraqi security facility, after four Iran-backed militia fighters were killed in Baghdad in a drone strike.
"Iraq reserves its right to take a firm stance and take all measures that deter anyone who tries to harm its land and security forces," the statement added.
