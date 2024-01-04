Left Menu

Russia says intercepts Ukrainian missile over southern region

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 23:08 IST
Russian air defence units intercepted a Ukrainian missile on Thursday over southern Lipetsk region, about 400 km (250 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said air defence units had intercepted a missile adapted for use in ground attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

