U.S. Senator Grassley receiving antibiotic infusions at hospital - statement

U.S. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is receiving antibiotic infusions at a hospital to treat an infection, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Grassley, 90, is in good spirits and will return to work following doctors' orders, it added. Grassley, from Iowa, is the most senior member of the Senate.

