PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram temple

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world.

Officials said the components of the design include the Ram temple, the chaupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six stamps are on the Ram temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri, they said.

The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram and the 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the UN.

A gold leaf of sun rays and 'chaupai' lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet, they noted, adding that the five physical elements, sky, air, fire, earth and water, are reflected through various design elements and establish their perfect harmony which is essential for all manifestations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

