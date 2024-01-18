PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram temple
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world.
Officials said the components of the design include the Ram temple, the chaupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.
The six stamps are on the Ram temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri, they said.
The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram and the 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the UN.
A gold leaf of sun rays and 'chaupai' lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet, they noted, adding that the five physical elements, sky, air, fire, earth and water, are reflected through various design elements and establish their perfect harmony which is essential for all manifestations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayodhya
- New Zealand
- Saryu
- Canada
- Singapore
- Cambodia
- Jatayu
- Narendra Modi
- Kevatraj
ALSO READ
Singapore's clandestine cats can soon legally call the city-state home
Rehumanizing Work in the Age of AI: Join the HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting in Singapore
Odd News Roundup: Singapore's clandestine cats can soon legally call the city-state home
Odd News Roundup: Singapore's clandestine cats can soon legally call the city-state home
Health News Roundup: Canada approves Pfizer's gene therapy for bleeding disorder; US FDA approvals bounce back in 2023, sparking hopes of a biotech recovery; FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products and more