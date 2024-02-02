Canadian police investigate shooting at Nijjar friend's house in British Columbia

Canadian Police have said they are investigating an overnight shooting at a South Surrey home that local community members say belongs to a friend of slain Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to a media report on Friday.

Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they first responded to reports of gunshots just after 1:20 am Pacific Time on Thursday at a home located near the 2800 block of 154 Street, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

A spokesperson for the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council said the home belongs to Simranjeet Singh, who was a friend of Nijjar whose killing in Surrey in June led to a diplomatic row between India and Canada.

Corporal Sarbjit Sangha said officers stayed in the area and spoke to neighbours and witnesses, and are currently reviewing CCTV footage to find out more about Thursday's shooting. No one was injured.

The CBC News said a car that had been heavily damaged by gunfire was found in the area, along with multiple bullet holes in the house itself.

Sangha did not confirm how many shots were fired into the house and said police believe the incident was isolated in nature.

''The investigation is in, still, very early stages so the motive of this shooting has not been determined as of this time,'' she said.

Moninder Singh, the spokesperson for the B.C. Gurdwaras Council, said community members believe homeowner Simranjeet Singh's connection with Nijjar might have played a part in the shooting.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September alleged a ''potential'' involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing in Surrey in June.

India, however, rejected the charges by Canada, deeming them as “absurd and motivated” and said the country has a strong commitment to the rule of law.

Moninder Singh said the early Thursday shooting at Simranjeet's house came a few days after he helped organize a pro-Khalistan protest at the Indian consulate in Vancouver on January 26.

Moninder added that the ''brazen middle of the night'' attack nearly claimed the life of Simranjeet's six-year-old child.

''I think it's just by the grace of God here that people made it out safely,'' he said.

He added that Simranjeet had been in touch with RCMP before the shooting to report being followed after protests and fears for his life. Sangha, however, said that due to privacy reasons, she could not confirm if the victim had been in touch with investigators before the Thursday shooting.

